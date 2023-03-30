iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Position Trimmed by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,163 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,044,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,042 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,346,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,012,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,107,000 after acquiring an additional 386,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,984,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,837,000 after acquiring an additional 385,347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,726. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $54.55. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.42.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

