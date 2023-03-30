iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $99.12. 986,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,634,646. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.71 and its 200 day moving average is $97.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $107.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

