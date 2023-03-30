iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 239,486 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 91,908 shares.The stock last traded at $69.13 and had previously closed at $68.71.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global 100 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 226.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

