iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,035,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,831,850. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.47. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

