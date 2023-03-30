iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.98. The stock had a trading volume of 859,963 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

