iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 736,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.39% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $41,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,242 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,251. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

