iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Position Decreased by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,490 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $62,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

EFV traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.81. 1,795,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

