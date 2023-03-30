iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.44. 597,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,265. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $109.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.34.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

