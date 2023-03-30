iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 107.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,385 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $68.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

