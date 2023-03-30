iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 104.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,379 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,103. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.17 and a 200-day moving average of $110.02.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.