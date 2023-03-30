iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.84.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

