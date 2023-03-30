iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,246,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 564,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,534,000 after buying an additional 66,531 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $42,709,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,959,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 309,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,486,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.50. 15,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,903. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $106.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

