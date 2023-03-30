Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann Sells 35,766 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 35,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $733,918.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 5,730 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $109,901.40.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 10,533 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $192,016.59.

On Monday, March 20th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 2,354 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $42,960.50.

On Friday, March 17th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 30,153 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $551,498.37.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 27,417 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $505,021.14.

On Monday, March 13th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 17,376 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $316,416.96.

On Friday, March 10th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 2,938 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $53,089.66.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 512,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,954. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.67, a PEG ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $131.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Vertex by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 547.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vertex by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 56,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VERX. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vertex from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

