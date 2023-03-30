ITV (LON:ITV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $75.29

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.29 ($0.93) and traded as high as GBX 82.12 ($1.01). ITV shares last traded at GBX 79.72 ($0.98), with a volume of 5,231,647 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 80 ($0.98) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ITV to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 98.67 ($1.21).

Get ITV alerts:

ITV Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 753.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71.

ITV Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from ITV’s previous dividend of $1.70. ITV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,545.45%.

In related news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 68,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.00), for a total value of £55,197.45 ($67,818.47). In other ITV news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 68,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.00), for a total transaction of £55,197.45 ($67,818.47). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £2,600.25 ($3,194.80). 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ITV

(Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.