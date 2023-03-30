J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Stock Price Up 4.5%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Rating) shares rose 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.

