Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Update

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 98.9% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Jackpot Digital Stock Performance

JPOTF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 122,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,652. Jackpot Digital has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

Get Jackpot Digital alerts:

About Jackpot Digital

(Get Rating)

See Also

Jackpot Digital, Inc engages as a software developer and supplier to the Gaming industry. It focuses on the provision of electronic tables, mobile gaming on cruise ships and hotel industry, and horse racing for fantasy sports industry. The company was founded on May 27, 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Jackpot Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackpot Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.