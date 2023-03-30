Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1,399.3% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 33,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 31,569 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.79. The company had a trading volume of 44,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,803. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.74 and a 200 day moving average of $119.39.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,849,564. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.