Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 80 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $466.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.12. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.