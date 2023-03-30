Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,417 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.2% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $14,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

