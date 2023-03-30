Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 95 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.8 %

NVO opened at $156.58 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $157.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $354.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.33 and a 200-day moving average of $126.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.