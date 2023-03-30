Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $221,000 Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CGI during the third quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 650.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CGI during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CGI during the third quarter worth $124,000. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

NYSE:GIB opened at $93.80 on Thursday. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $95.63. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

