Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $301,000 Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,810,000 after purchasing an additional 244,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124,043 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 14.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,566,000 after purchasing an additional 404,251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Schneider National by 6.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,472,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,204,000 after acquiring an additional 141,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Schneider National by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after acquiring an additional 195,165 shares in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schneider National

In other Schneider National news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Price Performance

NYSE:SNDR opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 14.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNDR. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.42.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

