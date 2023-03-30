Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 682 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,978 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

BNS stock opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.774 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 54.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

