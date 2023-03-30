Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.75

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 25763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

