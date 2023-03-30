Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €96.90 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €96.90 ($104.19) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($77.42) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($70.97) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($58.06) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

HEI stock opened at €65.72 ($70.67) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of €53.97. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €38.73 ($41.65) and a fifty-two week high of €66.64 ($71.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

