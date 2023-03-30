Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Jefferies Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Jefferies Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Shares of JEF opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JEF. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

