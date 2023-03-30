John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Up 260.0% in March

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEQ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HEQ traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,344. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

