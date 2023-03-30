John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in March

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 819,400 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the February 28th total of 1,003,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.9 days.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

John Wood Group stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WDGJF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 218 ($2.68) to GBX 185 ($2.27) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 190 ($2.33) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 237 ($2.91) to GBX 217 ($2.67) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Wood Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.25.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

