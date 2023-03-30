Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $59.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average is $61.71.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.26%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

