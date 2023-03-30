JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €67.20 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been given a €67.20 ($72.26) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €58.00 ($62.37) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($68.82) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($63.44) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($67.74) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($62.37) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, February 6th.

SHL stock traded down €0.16 ($0.17) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €51.48 ($55.35). The stock had a trading volume of 647,426 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €48.42. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €40.32 ($43.35) and a 1-year high of €57.84 ($62.19). The stock has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.14.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

