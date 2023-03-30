JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 12.0% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $20,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock remained flat at $50.30 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 155,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.