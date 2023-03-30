JUMPN (JST) Price Hits $11.19 on Top Exchanges

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One JUMPN token can currently be purchased for $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on major exchanges. JUMPN has a total market cap of $1,118.53 billion and $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JUMPN has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN Token Profile

JUMPN’s genesis date was April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. JUMPN’s official website is jumpn.today. The official message board for JUMPN is medium.com/@jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial.

Buying and Selling JUMPN

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUMPN directly using U.S. dollars.

