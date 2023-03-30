JUNO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $307,977.48 (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. JUNO has a total market cap of $74.66 million and approximately $307,977.48 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00003666 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, JUNO has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUNO Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 71,277,788 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

