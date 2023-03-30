Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Receives GBX 136.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 136.17 ($1.67).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JUP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 142 ($1.74) to GBX 168 ($2.06) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 134 ($1.65) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at GBX 133.70 ($1.64) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 141.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 125.07. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.20 ($1.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 216.20 ($2.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £728.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,476.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is 8,888.89%.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

