Jushi (JUSHF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Friday, March 31st.

Jushi Stock Performance

Shares of JUSHF stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. Jushi has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jushi in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

