Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) PT Lowered to $300.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $320.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $323.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.44.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

KRTX stock opened at $180.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.20. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $92.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.92 and a 200-day moving average of $206.70.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total transaction of $987,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total value of $987,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,825. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,672,000 after buying an additional 448,871 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 694,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,277,000 after buying an additional 412,548 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 315.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,198,000 after buying an additional 398,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,825,000 after buying an additional 371,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 1,196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,726,000 after buying an additional 323,000 shares during the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

