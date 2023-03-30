KE (NYSE:BEKE) PT Raised to $28.00 at Barclays

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.16% from the stock’s previous close.

BEKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.32.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27. KE has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of -94.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of -1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of KE during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 1,805.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 652.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

