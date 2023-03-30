KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading 5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) shares were up 5% during trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $28.00. The stock traded as high as $19.03 and last traded at $18.83. Approximately 4,241,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 9,456,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BEKE. TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on KE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on KE in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.32.

Get KE alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in KE by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of KE by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KE by 16.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Stock Performance

About KE

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of -1.13.

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.