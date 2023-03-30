Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,276,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,031,000 after buying an additional 583,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Kellogg by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,782,000 after buying an additional 173,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kellogg by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after buying an additional 302,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,909,000 after buying an additional 310,891 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kellogg by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,673,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,099,000 after buying an additional 101,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.78.

Kellogg Price Performance

K stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $66.29. 483,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,845. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day moving average of $70.09. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.23 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.59%.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $1,527,375.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 528,437 shares of company stock worth $35,218,511 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.