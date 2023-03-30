KeyCorp Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.62.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $23.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,162,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 65.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406,238 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2,228.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,098 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,978,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,018 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

