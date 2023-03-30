Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Compass Point

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Compass Point from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.23.

Shares of KIM opened at $18.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 613.33%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,285,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,864,671,000 after purchasing an additional 834,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,055,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,920,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,072,000 after purchasing an additional 699,534 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,900,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 25,922,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,241 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

