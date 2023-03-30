Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,941,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465,781 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 142.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,019,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,559 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $93,819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $69,969,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,380,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,951 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan
In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1 %
Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.26. 2,205,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,017,851. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.11%.
Kinder Morgan Profile
Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.
Featured Articles
