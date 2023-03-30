Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 271.67 ($3.34).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.19) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Numis Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.03) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.05) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.83) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday.

Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 261.70 ($3.22) on Friday. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of GBX 198.60 ($2.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 294.80 ($3.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 823.23, a P/E/G ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 275.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 248.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,870.97%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

