Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.44

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.44 and traded as high as C$6.28. Kinross Gold shares last traded at C$6.26, with a volume of 3,989,907 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.30.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89. The firm has a market cap of C$7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.00, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.45.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinross Gold

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 566.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 89,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total transaction of C$332,701.37. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

