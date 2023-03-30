Komodo Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.07 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 16% against the dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $37.33 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000974 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00130320 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00052364 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00036663 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001312 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 82.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001766 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000226 BTC.
About Komodo
Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.
Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”
Komodo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.
