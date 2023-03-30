Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Up to $16.89

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.89, but opened at $17.88. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $17.84, with a volume of 461,258 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PHG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.28) to €16.00 ($17.20) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.43) to €18.50 ($19.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 67.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

