KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Down 88.7% in March

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
KOSÉ Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KSRYY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.75. 1,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,186. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30. KOSÉ has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $23.84.
KOSÉ Company Profile
