KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Down 88.7% in March

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KOSÉ Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KSRYY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.75. 1,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,186. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30. KOSÉ has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $23.84.

KOSÉ Company Profile

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

