K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €21.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.4 %

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €19.31 ($20.76) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.03. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €17.52 ($18.84) and a twelve month high of €36.45 ($39.19). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of €21.29 and a 200-day moving average of €20.84.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

