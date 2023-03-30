Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.43

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.43 and last traded at $59.43, with a volume of 2939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KHNGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

