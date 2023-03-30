Kujira 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $177,821.28 (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kujira has a total market cap of $47.68 million and approximately $177,821.28 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kujira has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kujira Profile

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.43404297 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $175,699.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars.

